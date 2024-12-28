Cristiano Ronaldo Criticizes Ballon d’Or Vinicius Jr Snub
Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his two cents on Vinicius Jr not winning the Ballon d'Or this year.
The Real Madrid forward was one of the frontrunners to win the individual award this year. However, the Brazilian finished behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
While Vinicius won The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year, many reckon he should've also won the Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo has now shared his take on the matter.
Speaking at the Globe Soccer Award ceremony, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said:
Vinicius Jr should have won the Ballon d’Or, in my opinion it was clear. It was UNFAIR. This is why I love Globe Soccer Awards, they are honest.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Vinicius Jr had a fantastic 2023-24 campaign. He scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 40 appearances across competitions. Vinicius helped Los Blancos win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles last season.
However, his efforts weren't enough as Rodri, a Premier League winner with Manchester City and UEFA Euro 2024 winner with Spain, took home the individual award.
Cristiano Ronaldo has often controversially missed out on the Ballon d'Or. Many thought the Portuguese deserved to win the award for a sixth time in 2018, a year when his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric won it.
Vinicius has showed impressive form this season as well. The 24-year-old has already scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances.
