Cristiano Ronaldo Says You Should Be Betting On One Team To Win The Champions League
The Globe Soccer Awards took place in Dubai today. Some of the best players in the world were in attendance, including Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who was nominated in several categories.
Ronaldo was onstage answering numerous questions about his former clubs and other things. Regarding the Champions League, he was adamant that people should bet on Real Madrid to lift the trophy in 2025.
Ronaldo Believes Teams Are Scared To Play At The Bernabeu
As well as Cristiano Ronaldo backing his former team to win the Champions League this season, which would be the 16th time, he spoke about the Santiago Bernabeu.
"Teams are scared to play in the Bernabéu. It has a special aura."- Cristiano Ronaldo
MORE: Real Madrid Are Reportedly Set To Rename Their Iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
The Spanish champions are known to come alive in the Champions League knockout stages, even when not playing well early in the competition. They have won the competition more times than any other team.
Ronaldo has won the competition five times, four of them during his time with Real Madrid. Three of those wins were consecutive from 2016 to 2018.
At the event, Ronaldo won Globe Soccer's Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer, and his former team, Real Madrid, won the best club award.
