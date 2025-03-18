Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Interested in Key Arsenal Star
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has seen the Saudi Pro League's stock rise significantly. Several world-class players are now plying their trade for the Middle Eastern club.
Al-Nassr have also built a formidable squad with players like Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Jhon Duran, and more in their ranks.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Salary: How Much Does The Al-Nassr Star Earn In Saudi Arabia's Saudi Pro League?
Yet another big name could be on his way to join the Knights of Najd. British outlet talkSPORT reports that the SPL outfit are interested in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
The report states that Al-Nassr are willing to offer Gabriel an eye watering salary of $20 million per season, which is thrice as much as he currently earns for the Gunners. Arsenal, however, are expected to ask for a price of at least $130 million to sell Gabriel.
It is understood that the Brazil international is currently focused on the remainder of the campaign. However, he might be open to considering a move to Saudi Arabia in the future.
Gabriel joined Arsenal in 2020 and has so far made 209 appearances for the club, including 41 this season. Along with William Saliba, he has formed a solid partnership at the heart of Mike Arteta's team.
Al-Nassr have two solid defenders with European football experience under their rank. Gabriel's arrival would further bolster their ranks. They have conceded 27 goals in 25 league matches this season, and it might make sense for Stefano Pioli to improve his side's defense, as it could help the team's title chances for next season.
