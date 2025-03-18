Kylian Mbappe Gets Honest on Potential Real Madrid vs PSG UEFA Champions League Showdown
Kylian Mbappe has been spearheading Real Madrid's attack since his summer transfer from PSG. The Frenchman has so far scored 30 goals and has four assists in 43 appearances for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. PSG got past Liverpool in the same manner.
Carlo Ancelotti's side will play Arsenal while PSG will take on Aston Villa in the last eight. Both teams could face each other in the sem-final if they get past their opponents. It'd certainly be an emotional affair for PSG's all time top scorer Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe, though, isn't thinking that far ahead already. Rather, he is focused on the upcoming quarter-final clash against Arsenal. Speaking to Le Parisien, Mbappe said:
The worst mistake you could make would be to think about that. It reminds me of last year, when everyone assumed there would be a PSG-Real Madrid final. And in the end, we didn’t make it. So I only think about Arsenal, who will be our opponents in the quarterfinals, and my team, Real Madrid.- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe added:
We participate in all competitions. We have the opportunity to achieve something big in this final part of the season, and all our energy should be dedicated to that, to ourselves and the matches ahead. These kinds of projections should be left to the general public, to people who have the right to get carried away or speculate. We don’t have time for that.- Kylian Mbappe
Apart from the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid are also involved in a closely contested La Liga title race. They're set to play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg after winning the first leg 1-0.
