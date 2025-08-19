Cristiano Ronaldo's Former Real Madrid Teammate Opens Door to Al Nassr Move

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are looking to put the 2024-25 season behind them, and look to the new upcoming season in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese international signed a new two-year contract, with the club looking to bring in some big signings to help win the league title and other trophies.

They started by bringing in a new head coach, Jorge Jesus, followed by Joao Felix, Iñigo Martínez, and Kingsley Coman. The Knight of Najd is not said to be done, with the possibility that they will bring in a former Real Madrid teammate of Ronaldo, with the player also interested.

Former Real Madrid Player Lucas Vazquez Linked With Al Nassr

IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Lucas Vázquez left Real Madrid after the Club World Cup, after his contract expired. The Spaniard has been with the club since 2015, and has yet to decide where his future lies. The 34-year-old spoke to Arabic outlet EremNews and discussed his plans. When asked if he would consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, he replied, "I don't know, anything's possible."

Turkish side Fenerbahce and La Liga team Espanyol, a team he has been on loan to, have been mentioned as suitors. Al Nassr have also been mentioned, and Ronaldo would undoubtedly love to have his experience on the team.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Ronaldo, as well as helping build the team for the season, is also looking to continue his goal-scoring record as he draws closer to the 1,000 career goals mark. It's also a World Cup year, which may be his last tournament with his country.

