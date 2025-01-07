Cristiano Ronaldo’s Former Teammate Urges Real Madrid Icon To Join Lionel Messi In MLS
Wes Brown reckons Cristiano Ronaldo should move to the MLS and reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi in the MLS.
The Real Madrid legend is in the final months of his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He is yet to announce anything definite about his future.
Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is currently at Inter Miami. Brown reckons Ronaldo should also move to the US league and square off against Messi.
Speaking to The Sports Daily, the ex-Manchester United defender said:
Cristiano Ronaldo has to go to America, especially given that Lionel Messi is there as well. I’ve seen Ronaldo play a few times and it’s been a good standard, he is scoring goals and looking so fit for his age, still sprinting at 40. He wants to play for as long as he can and he’s a player who can hand pick where he wants to play next.- Wes Brown
Brown added:
He won’t hang his boots up anytime soon and will keep breaking records. He has been to a few places now and I’d love to see him add America to the list. He has been scoring more goals than Messi of late and it would be great to see them go head-to-head again.- Wes Brown
Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr during his career.
He had a historic rivalry with Lionel Messi during his Real Madrid stint in Spain. Fans might get to re-live those days if Ronaldo does indeed make a move to the MLS.
