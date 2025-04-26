Real Madrid CF ON SI

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Posts Snaps of Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez posts snaps of daughter's birthday celebrations.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / NL Beeld

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez often engages with fans through her social media posts, giving them a glimpse of her family life through the platform on occasion.

Rodriguez has once again done that. The couple, who are co-parents to five children, recently posted social media messages on their daughter Bella's birthday. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote:

Happy birthday, my love! Our love is always with you. #AngelyBella .

Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, posted:

My babies are 3 years old today I love you with all my heart. This video with dad is one of my favorites 💕🧡💞🌸💝✨ Congratulations and thank you so much for choosing me as your mom 💞

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez has given fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration through her recent social media post. In the first two photos of the collage, Rodriguez could be seen showing off her outfits. The first is a black bikini, and the second is a white Chanel top. Then, she posted a collection of foods in her following slides.

A set of balloons with the number 3 could also be seen set up in celebration of Bella's third birthday. She also posted a snap of a plate with her face and another with 3-year-old Bella's face on it. Finally, there's a cake with the word "Feliz Cumpleanos," which translates to "Happy Birthday."

The Instagram post has gone viral with over 3 million people leaving likes on them. That shouldn't be surprising considering Rodriguez has over 66 million followers on the social media platform.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Journalist Says Cristiano Ronaldo Was Never Loved Like Jude Bellingham At Real Madrid

Former World Champion Boxer Backs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi To Put Up A Great Fight Inside The Ring

Former Real Madrid Star Compares Cristiano Ronaldo And Ronaldo Nazario

Karim Benzema Gives Savage Response To Question About Golden Boot Race With Cristiano Ronaldo

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/Legends