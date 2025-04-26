Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Posts Snaps of Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez often engages with fans through her social media posts, giving them a glimpse of her family life through the platform on occasion.
Rodriguez has once again done that. The couple, who are co-parents to five children, recently posted social media messages on their daughter Bella's birthday. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote:
Happy birthday, my love! Our love is always with you. #AngelyBella .- Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, posted:
My babies are 3 years old today I love you with all my heart. This video with dad is one of my favorites 💕🧡💞🌸💝✨ Congratulations and thank you so much for choosing me as your mom 💞- Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez has given fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration through her recent social media post. In the first two photos of the collage, Rodriguez could be seen showing off her outfits. The first is a black bikini, and the second is a white Chanel top. Then, she posted a collection of foods in her following slides.
A set of balloons with the number 3 could also be seen set up in celebration of Bella's third birthday. She also posted a snap of a plate with her face and another with 3-year-old Bella's face on it. Finally, there's a cake with the word "Feliz Cumpleanos," which translates to "Happy Birthday."
The Instagram post has gone viral with over 3 million people leaving likes on them. That shouldn't be surprising considering Rodriguez has over 66 million followers on the social media platform.
