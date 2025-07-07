Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Fires Back at Criticism Over Star Missing Diogo Jota's Funeral

It's been a week of mourning in the football world, and back in Portugal, with the sad passing of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, in a car crash on July 3.

The funeral took place over the past weekend, with numerous Liverpool and Portugal teammates in attendance to pay their respects. However, legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend, which received plenty of backlash from the media in Portugal.

IMAGO / Eibner

The former Real Madrid player's sister has come to Ronaldo's defense with a series of emotional Instagram posts. Katia Aveiro explained why her brother may have chosen not to go and supported his decision.

When my father died. In addition to the pain of loss, we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went.



And attention was not what it is today in terms of access... At no time were we (the children) able to leave the chapel; it was only possible at the time of the burial, such was the commotion. Katia Aveiro

IMAGO / HMB-Media

Aveiro also mentioned previous experiences when she and Ronaldos' father passed away. She also responded to the criticism that Ronaldo has faced.

It's getting tiring. The fanaticism. The criticism for nothing, I repeat nothing... Sick society... We all have families. It is absurdly shameful to watch TV channels/commentators/social networks emphasising an absence (wise) rather than respectfully honouring the pain of a mutilated family destroyed by the loss of two brothers. I am even ashamed to watch. Regrettable. Katia Aveiro

Ronaldo has not yet commented on his decision not to attend. He is also used to criticism from the media, dealing with it for his entire career.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Could Real Madrid's Young Star Be Called Up for the Spanish National Team?

Thibaut Courtois Defends Gianluigi Donnarumma After Criticism Over Jamal Musiala Challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Al-Nassr To Change Transfer Direction to Real Madrid Star

Ex-Real Madrid Player Gareth Bale Looking at Possible Dream Return to Football