Ex-Real Madrid Player Gareth Bale Looking at Possible Dream Return to Football

Ex-Real Madrid player Gareth Bale will go down as a legend at the club, thanks to some huge moments in the famous white shirt. The Welsh forward scored in the 2014 Champions League final and in the 2018 one with a sensational overhead kick.

After his time in Madrid, Bale went on loan to his former club Tottenham Hotspur, then signed with MLS side Los Angeles FC. After the 2022 World Cup, Bale announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Now at 35, he may be set to make an incredible return to football, but not on the field. Bale and a consortium led by himself is looking at taking over his boyhood club, Cardiff City. The move is set to be a $55 million bid, with the current owner, Vincent Tan, open to selling.

Bale spoke about the move several weeks ago and was extremely excited about the possibility (per The Guardian).

Being part of an ownership group would be a dream come true. I'd love to be part of Cardiff's growth and take it to the Premier League, where it deserves to be. Gareth Bale

According to The Times, the bid is expected to be rejected, but it serves as a sign of intent from the group, and negotiations will likely continue.

Bale was born in Cardiff, but never played for his hometown team. He was picked up at a young age by Southampton, where he played for several years in the youth team before making his debut. Bale hopes to help Cardiff City return to the Premier League after their recent relegation to the third tier of English football.

