Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Takes Inspiration From Kylian Mbappe and His Father With New Boots
Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr., has been called up for Portugal's under-15 side for the upcoming Vlatko Markovic Tournament. The competition will take place from May 13 to May 18. Greece, Japan, and England are the other teams taking part in the competition.
The youngster is currently a part of Al-Nassr's youth academy. He has also represented teams like Juventus and Real Madrid at the youth level. Now, Ronaldo Jr. is set to take a bigger step in his career and represent Portugal at the international level.
He has joined the under-15 side's training and Ronaldo Jr was spotted wearing his father's famous CR7 mercurials and and Kylian Mbappe's signature NIKE boots in training.
Kylian Mbappe wears the NIKE Mercurial Superfly boots, which are violet in color with a green swoosh. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has worn the Mercurial series throughout his career. The model used by his son looks like the one he used during the 2016-17 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner notably scored a brace against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final that season using those boots.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, is currently at Al-Nassr. Despite his age, the superstar forward continues to perform at a very high level. This season, he has scored 33 goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across competitions for the Saudi Pro League club.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick against Barcelona on May 11. He became the Real Madrid player with the most goals in his first season at the club and has netted 39 times. He surpasses Ivan Zamorano's tally of 37.
