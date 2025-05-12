Jamie Carragher Has Wild Opinion on Liverpool Players and Real Madrid
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the latest player to leave the club for Real Madrid. Although it has not been officially confirmed, he is expected to be announced after the season ends.
Alexander-Arnold joins a list of Liverpool players to make the move to Los Blancos. Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, and Xabi Alonso are the most significant players, with McManaman and Owen facing backlash from the fans over the move, similar to Trent.
Regarding the current roster of players at the Premier League side, former player Jamie Carragher had a suprising opinion on them. Speaking on Sky Sports after the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, he discussed his thoughts on the players and Real Madrid.
Fans of any football club right now probably don't want to hear this, but most of the players in that Liverpool dressing room probably want to play for Real Madrid.- Jamie Carragher
Carragher continued, referring to his time in the dressing room and players leaving for Barcelona and Real Madrid.
I've been in a locker room where players left us to go to Barcelona and Real Madrid. It's very hard for the fans. It almost seems like they fall into the trap every time: 'This player loves us.' And then they go somewhere else.- Jamie Carragher
Aside from Alexander-Arnold, the Reds have seen several other players linked with moves to Real, including Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konaté. That will continue to be the case for years, as well as for other Premier League teams.
