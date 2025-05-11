Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s El Clasico Loss
Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 loss against Barcelona in their latest El Clasico clash on Sunday, May 11. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Carlo Ancelotti's side (5' P, 14'. 70').
Eric Garcia (19'), Lamine Yamal (32'), and Raphinha (34', 45') found the back of the net for La Blaugrana. Both teams had goals disallowed in the injury time of the second half but Barcelona walked away with the win.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game. Read on to know what the Italian manager had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the game
Ancelotti: In a game at this level, you have to defend and attack well. We attacked well, looking for chances. Obviously, we could have done better in the first half, we made some obvious mistakes that cost us goals.
Q: Taking off Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: I made the change because he had a sprained ankle. He tried to carry on, but it was bothering him and I preferred to change him.
Q: Mbappe
Ancelotti: He did well. Up front, we had chances and they were all very clear. We attacked well, getting in behind them, avoiding offside. We scored three and two were offside. Offensively, the team had a clear idea. We could have defended better in the first 30 minutes of the first half, but we mustn't forget that we were missing five defenders.
Q: Rodrygo's absence
Ancelotti: He had recovered, but he wasn't feeling well. He wasn't at his best. I have no problem with him. He's had a fever and putting him on for five minutes when he's not well has a risk: that he could get injured.
Q: Whether it was his final El Clasico
Ancelotti: It's the last one of the season. There are three games left and we have to try to win all three.
Q: Analysis of the El Clasicos this season
Ancelotti: We had to defend better. In today's game, it was quite obvious that we defended badly and it's not because we had a low block. We gifted them some chances and they punished us.
Q: Assessment of the end of the season
Ancelotti: Anyone can make whatever assessment they want.
Q: Attitude and commitment
Ancelotti: We had the chance to make it 4-4 twice. It was a competitive, hard-fought and evenly matched game until the last second. We didn't equalise because of an offside. I saw two great teams. There is nothing to call out in terms of attitude and commitment. It didn't go well, but we competed until the end.
