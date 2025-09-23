Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to the People of Saudi Arabia On National Holiday

September 23 is a memorable holiday for the people of Saudi Arabia, as they celebrate a public holiday to commemorate the proclamation that renamed the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been a massive part of the soccer movement in the country since his move in 2023. After his contract at Manchester United was terminated, he joined Al Nassr. There is no doubt that his big move has increased the league's popularity and has seen more top stars join the Saudi Pro League.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

It has meant that he is very close with the most powerful people in the country, such as Prince Mohammed bin Salman and others. He has also gained a large number of Saudi Arabian fans on his social media, with over 660 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Fans Happy Saudi National Day

On the special day of celebration, Ronaldo sent a message on social media to his Saudi fans on the national holiday.

Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones. Cristiano Ronaldo

The post has garnered over 3 million likes and 36,000 comments within the first two hours of posting on Instagram. Ronalso also shared a special message via Al Nassr's social media account. The 40-year-old explained his love for the country and how his family is very happy living in Saudi Arabia.

He also spoke about the league being excellent and advised people to visit the country to see its beautiful sights and sounds.

The Portuguese national team captain signed a new two-year deal at the club this past summer after rumors of his possible departure. Ronaldo is aiming to secure a first Saudi Pro League title, and the club has brought in some exciting new players to help him achieve this goal. The Knights of Najd have won their first three games with Cristiano scoring three times. There is still a long way to go, but this could be the season for that long-awaited Saudi league title.

