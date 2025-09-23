Host of El Chiringuito Issues Warning to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Over Mbappe Contract Demands

Real Madrid are on a hot streak to start the season under Xabi Alonso, but not everybody is reportedly happy. Forward Vinicius Jr. looks to be one of those, after seeing his playing time reduced slightly. The Brazilian has also started on the bench twice this season, something he is not accustomed to in his career.

Alongside that, there is reportedly a contract dispute between the 25-year-old and the club. Vini Jr. has just under two years left on his current deal, and the club has attempted to extend it on numerous occasions. However, nothing has been agreed upon, with one stumbling block halting any deal from being struck.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

That, of course, is said to be money, with the Brazilian wanting the same annual income as Kylian Mbappe, which is reportedly around €31 million per year, according to Capology. Los Blancos are holding off on offering that, and the media believes they will not cave.

Real Madrid Happy to See Him Leave for Free

Host Josep Pedrerol of the popular sports show El Chiringuito has had his say on Vinicius Jr.'s contract demands. He believes Real Madrid are not worried if the Brazilian does not agree to their offer and are happy to see him leave for free.

The market is one thing, but Madrid doesn't care. For your information, I can say that Madrid doesn't care what Vinicius does . The conditions are stipulated, so there's no need to discuss anything. If he accepts the first ones, he's renewed; if he wants to earn more than Mbappé , he has to leave in a year and a half. Madrid isn't going to force things, nor will they say, 'Come on, please renew.' And if he doesn't renew later, it will be cheaper for me in January. Josep Pedrerol

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Los Blancos paid €45 million for Vinicius Jr. and believe that the host does not view it as a significant loss if he goes for free. The club does not want players who don't want to be here.

Madrid has even considered: 'look, he cost 45 million... if in a year and a half he wants to leave for free, Madrid will accept it. Madrid doesn't want anyone who doesn't want to be here. If Vinicius doesn't want to renew, doesn't want to be here, Madrid isn't going to force him. Josep Pedrerol

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More

Real Madrid Transfer News: Lunin, Saliba, Haaland, Pacho, More - September 23, 2025

Levante vs Real Madrid : Predicted Lineup for La Liga Match

Levante vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

Who Are the Top Five Real Madrid Scorers Against Levante?