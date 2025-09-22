Levante vs Real Madrid : Predicted Lineup for La Liga Match

Real Madrid is facing Valencia-based side Levante on Matchday 6 of La Liga at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Xabi Alonso and his side will look to secure their sixth consecutive league victory to keep their perfect start going.

While club captain Dani Carvajal is almost sure to start after Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury, Los Blancos will see Spanish international centre-back Dean Huijsen make his return to the squad after his suspension. He will therefore likely partner Éder Militão at the back.

Additionally, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga made their return to competition over the weekend. Still, they shouldn't be in contention to start this game against Levante, as they could once again earn minutes in the second half. Meanwhile, Endrick, who also returned from injury, could make his season debut tomorrow after a lengthy spell on the sideline.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Levante in La Liga on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Levante (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian shot-stopper is going to start against Levante as Madrid will look to continue their perfect start in La Liga this season.

RB: Dani Carvajal - The Spanish international is set to start against Levante, with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured for several weeks. Raul Asencio is also an option.

CB: Eder Militao - After scoring an incredible goal against Espanyol over the weekend, the Brazil international should once again start and partner Huijsen in the centre-back positions.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The Spanish centre-back should make his return in Alonso's starting lineup after coming back from suspension. However, Raul Asencio performed well in the game.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The summer transfer has become an important element of the team after his great performances to start the season. However, Alonso might look to rest him and give Fran Garcia an opportunity against Levante, with Atletico Madrid on the horizon.

CM: Fede Valverde - Valverde continues to be a consistent player for his side so far, and more will be expected of him in the upcoming weeks.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The France international is an important element of this squad and should start against Levante. However, Xabi Alonso could be tempted to rest him ahead of their two upcoming games.

CM: Arda Guler - While Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham made their return to the pitch over the weekend, Arda Guler should remain in Madrid starting lineup against Levante.

RW Franco Mastantuono - The Argentine should start against Levante, after showcasing many of his abilities so far this season under Alonso. Brahim Diaz and Rodtygo will also be pushing to start.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - While the Brazil international is still struggling to cement his place in Madrid's starting XI under Xabi Alonso, he should start against Levante.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The Frenchman is simply incredible at the moment. He should therefore lead their offensive line against Levante, looking to add to his five La Liga goals this season.

