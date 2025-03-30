Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Social Media Message On Eid
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special social media message on Eid. The Real Madrid legend currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Since his move to the Middle East, Ronaldo has become a face of the SPL as well as several other ventures in Saudi Arabia.
He often attends important events and can be seen spending time with powerful people in the Middle Eastern country. Ronaldo is not only one of the greatest soccer players to ever live, but commercially, he is perhaps the biggest athlete across the globe.
He sends out social media messages on important occasions of Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently built a strong rapport with Islamic people in the kingdom and has now sent out a special message on Eid. Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:
Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones.- Cristiano Ronaldo
On the pitch, the five-time Ballon d'Or remains a goalscoring threat despite recently turning 40. He has been getting the goals for Al-Nassr this season as well. Cristiano Ronaldo has managed 28 goals and four assists in 33 appearances across competitions this term.
Al-Nassr, though, look set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title yet again this season. The Riyadh giants are third in the table with 51 points from 25 matches, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by 10 points.
Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to return to action on April 4 against Al-Hilal. The Riyadh derby is one of the biggest games in Asian Soccer.
