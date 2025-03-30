Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s 3-2 La Liga Win
Real Madrid managed a 3-2 win against Leganes in their La Liga clash on March 29. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace (32' P, 76') and Jude Bellingham scored the other (47') for Los Merengues.
Real Madrid now have 63 points from 29 matches and are second in the league. They are level on points with league leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the match (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the Leganes game
Ancelotti: We didn't play a bad game. We had good control, but we lacked balance and that's why we conceded two undeserved goals given what we did in the first half. We could have managed the advantage better and we suffered too much. After the international break it usually happens, but we struggled to find our rhythm. We were not well-positioned, but we had the intensity because we came from behind and in the end we won. I can't remember a game in which we didn't suffer. The important thing is that we all suffer and all make sacrifices. There are no easy games and we are well aware of that. We have to suffer.
Q: On Mbappe
Ancelotti: He is much more active and involved in the game. He has adapted very well and is making a difference. That's what we want from him. He tried the free-kick yesterday and it went well. He was very effective. We put our trust in him today.
Q: On refereeing
Ancelotti: Leganés complain about the referees and so can we. There were grey decisions and I have nothing more to add. Leganés complained about the penalty and for their first goal, we complained about a foul on Brahim. I didn't see the possible penalty on Bellingham.
Q: On Arda Guler
Ancelotti: He played well and showed his quality. He moves the ball very well and sees the game really well. He's not as explosive as the strikers we have, but he was useful and I changed him to have fresh legs and more physicality up front.
Q: On the title race
Ancelotti: Atletico will fight until the end because they are a very serious team and that's what a professional has to do. We’re also going to fight until the end.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Footage Emerges Of X-Rated Gesture That Could Get Kylian Mbappe Banned For Next UCL Match
Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes: Report & Full Match Highlights As Mbappe Scores His First Ever Free Kick
Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Brace Helps Real to Comeback Win
Bayer Leverkusen Chief Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Clear Stance on Real Madrid Move