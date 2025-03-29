Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Brace Helps Real to Comeback Win
Real Madrid came from 2-1 down at half-time to beat Leganes 3-2 and go level on points with Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings.
Despite plenty of good chances, it took Real Madrid 32 minutes to open the scoring thanks to a penalty. Arda Guler was adjudged to have been barged down in the box, although it did look soft. Kylian Mbappe stepped up and dinked the ball down the middle, scoring his 32nd goal of the season.
Leganes were soon level; Diego Garcia tapped in from close range two minutes later. Los Blancos wanted offside as the ball was directed towards him, but Fran Garcia was clearly playing him onside. It sparked the away team into life, Daniel Raba making it 2-1 in the 41st minute, Brahim Diaz giving the ball away in the midfield, and Real were punished.
Jude Bellingham leveled the game up two minutes into the second half—a strange sequence that started with the Englishman seeing his shot well saved by the goalkeeper. After the ball pinballed inside the box, Bellingham reacted first to tap home.
Mbappe completed the turnaround in the 76th minute from a free kick. Fran Garcia tapped the ball to the Frenchman, who curled the ball into the bottom corner. Mbappe's 22nd La Liga goal was helped by the Leganes wall breaking apart.
Los Blancos saw out the closing moments, with eight minutes added on time. Next up is Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday.
Real Madrid player ratings below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Leganes (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by WhoScored
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
6.1/10
RB: Lucas Vazquez
6.1/10
CB: Raul Asencio
7.0/10
CB: Antonio Rudiger
6.2/10
LB: Fran Garcia
8.0/10
DM: Luka Modric
6.4/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
6.7/10
RW: Arda Guler
7.6/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
9.0/10
LW: Brahim Diaz
6.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappe
8.9/10
SUB: Vinicius Jr. (62' for Diaz)
6.4/10
SUB: Rodrygo (62' for Guler)
6.6/10
SUB: Valverde (72' for Vazquez)
6.2/10
SUB: Tchouameni (81' for Modric)
6.2/10
Player of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Leganes: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Bayer Leverkusen Chief Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Clear Stance on Real Madrid Move
Javier Tebas Brings Up Past Carlo Ancelotti Statements In Ongoing Feud
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move Could Ruin Reputation at Liverpool