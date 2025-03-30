Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Matching Cristiano Ronaldo Debut Season Milestone
Kylian Mbappe has now scored as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo in his first season at Real Madrid. The Frenchman netted a brace in the recent 3-2 win against Leganes on March 29.
After scoring his first with a panenka penalty (32'), Mbappe scored his first career free kick for his second (76'). Jude Bellingham was the other scorer for Los Blancos (47').
Kylian Mbappe has now scored 33 goals in 45 appearances in his first season for the Madrid giants. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the same in 2009-10, which was his first campaign, in 35 appearances.
Mbappe reacted to drawing level with Ronaldo, saying after the game (via Real Madrid):
It's very special. The most important things are the things you do with the team, but to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he represents for Real Madrid and for me. We always talk and he gives me a lot of advice. But as I always say, we have to win trophies.
Real Madrid remained second on the La Liga table courtesy of the win. They have 63 points from 29 matches, level on points with league leaders Barcelona having played a game more. Mbappe said about the Leganes game:
A difficult match. After the break, it's always difficult because you get into a rhythm at club level and then you go away with the national team. But we know what we always have to do: win.
Next up for Real Madrid is the Copa del Rey second leg semi-final against Real Sociedad on April 1. They won the first leg 1-0.
