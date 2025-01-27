Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Special Birthday Message To Georgina Rodriguez On Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special birthday message to Georgina Rodriguez on social media. The Real Madrid icon's partner turned 31 on January 27.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2016 when the Portuguese superstar used to play for Los Blancos. They are co-parents to five children and Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of them.
Ronaldo has now sent a social media message to his partner on her birthday as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote on Instagram:
For my mother, partner, friend, my wife… Happy birthday, love.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Your light illuminates us and your love infects us.
Georgina Rodriguez commented under the post, writing:
I love you and I love what we are together so much ♥️ 🧑🧑🧒🧒.- Georgina Rodriguez
The pair have lived in Riyadh since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr. From Madrid to Turin to Manchester and now to Riyadh, they have been moving across the globe depending on where the Portuguese superstar is playing at the club level.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored a goal in Al-Nassr's most recent game against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Alami sealed a 3-1 win as Ronaldo netted in the 87th minute of the match. The soon-to-be 40-year-old, however, was denied two spectacular strikes during the match as VAR ruled those efforts out for offside.
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season. He has bagged 14 goals and two assists in 16 Saudi Pro League appearances and is currently the SPL's top scorer for 2024-25.
