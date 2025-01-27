Brest vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For Champions League Match
Real Madrid plays its final game of the Champions League's league phase on Wednesday against French side Brest. Both teams have qualified for the next stage and have outside chances of making the top eight with a win.
Carlo Ancelotti has named the squad for the short trip across the border. Vinicius Jr. is out due to suspension due to picking up his third yellow card of the tournament against RB Salzburg last week.
Eduardo Camavinga is the only other player to miss out who is not a long-term absentee. Aside from these two players, Carlo Ancelotti has a good depth of players to pick from for the game.
Midfielder Pol Fortuny, who is just 19, gets his first call-up to the senior squad—another top talent from La Fábrica.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders : Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Jacobo and Asencio.
Midfielders : Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos and Pol Fortuny.
Forwards : Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Brest
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Brest: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Diaz
