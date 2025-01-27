Journalist Claims Real Madrid ‘Could Take’ Newcastle United Star In Sensational Deal
Real Madrid is already looking to make some big moves in the summer transfer market, with Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold heading the club's wishlist.
Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, meanwhile, has backed Los Blancos to sign one of Newcastle United's top players.
Speaking to Sky Italia (as relayed by SpazioMilan,) Di Marzio thinks Sandro Tonali could move to a club like Real Madrid or Manchester City in the future.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid could take him, but City could do it too. Sandro is a player who, beyond a possible return to Italy – because he could be happy to return – could have an international outlet on the market.- Gianluca Di Marzio
Tonali, 24, has been at Tyneside since 2023 and joined the club from AC Milan. He has so far made 38 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Tonali has made 26 appearances this season, scoring three times and setting up two more goals.
His future, however, has been up in the air, and Tonali has been the subject of possible summer transfer interest from top clubs.
I don’t know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle: I think there could also be an important international market for him.- Gianluca Di Marzio
Tonali was suspended for a gambling scandal last season and is enjoying a fruitful first full season for the Magpies. The Italy international is contracted with Newcastle until the end of the 2027-28 season.
The Latest Real Madrid Transfer News:
Kylian Mbappe Betters Cristiano Ronaldo Feat For Real Madrid With Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid
Jude Bellingham Makes Humorous Comment As He Wishes Aurelien Tchouameni A Happy Birthday
Real Madrid Transfer News: Kimmich, Huijsen, Gasiorowski, Mendes & More - January 27, 2025
Brest Manager Makes Hilarious Joke About Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead Of Champions League Game