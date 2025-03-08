Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Women’s Day Message to Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are among the most famous couples in the world. The Portuguese soccer star has been with Rodriguez since 2016.
They have been together since Ronaldo's time as a Real Madrid superstar. They are co-parents to five children, and Rodriguez is the biological mother of two.
Ronaldo has now taken to social media to send a special message to his partner on International Women's Day. Apart from Rodriguez, he also mentioned his mother, daughters, and sisters.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner uploaded several family snaps on his recent collage of photos. Ronaldo wrote:
To the incredible women in my life — Gio, my daughters, my mother and my sisters —thank you for your strength and love. You inspire me every day. Happy International Women’s Day!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo lost his father at an early age. His mother has been a supportive rock throughout Ronaldo's career. His sisters have also stayed by the side whenever the ex-Real Madrid superstar has faced a difficult career span.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, often posts a few romantic snaps alongside Rodriguez on social media. He wished his partner a special Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram:
My one and only Valentine. Always.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Fans always stay updated about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's lives. Rodriguez perhaps offers a better sneak peek through her social media posts. The pair, though, are yet to get married.
They currently reside in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. The family moved after Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
