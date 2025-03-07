Talks Held for Xabi Alonso to Replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been in charge of the club for the past four seasons. However, his future at the club is in question.
The Italian won the La Liga and Champions League titles during the 2023/24 season and is competing for both again this season. It has not stopped the rumors of his departure for this season.
Reports from The Athletic's Mario Cortegana has revealed that Los Blancos has held talks with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso's representatives. It also confirms that Ancelotti knows what is happening in the background.
Alonso is the No.1 target for Real, who see the former player as the perfect replacement for Ancelotti. The hierarchy at the Spanish Champions would like him to take over the reins after the current season. However, that is not a guarantee.
Ancelotti wants another year with the club. It would be hard for President Florentino Perez to deny that request if he can capture either the La Liga or Champions League alongside all the squad problems.
Alonso is also reportedly in no rush, enjoying life in Germany. It appears that it will happen, and if it's not in 2026, it will likely be in 2027.
Reports have also suggested that Ancelotti will be offered a non-coaching role. Perez sees him as somebody who adds value to the club.
Mario Cortegana also said that the Brazil National Team could push for Ancelotti if he leaves his post at Real Madrid. There will be lots of soccer to be played before this season ends, before we may learn more about the next steps.
