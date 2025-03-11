Real Madrid CF ON SI

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Impressive Record with Latest Goal for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in A-Nassr's ACL victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still finding the back of the net at 40. The former Real Madrid forward is closing in on 1,000 goals in his career, currently at 927.

Ronaldo scored a penalty for Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League Round of 16, beating Iranian side Esteghlal Tehran 3-0.

The goal was his 927th, but it was significant in his career for an incredible reason. It was the Portuguese international's 464th goal since turning 30, one more than the amount he scored in his teens and 20s combined.

It's an incredible stat with Ronaldo having arguably his prime years in his 20s. However, some argue that he also had strong seasons in his early 30s.

Ronaldo turned 40 in February and has not indicated when he will hang up his boots. However, with the 1,000-goal milestone in sight, he may have a few more seasons.

The Al-Nassr forward is clear of rival Lionel Messi in terms of career goals and could be the first to reach four digits. That would be a huge goal to keep him from retiring.

