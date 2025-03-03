Shock South American Club Want to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo Next Year
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Real Madrid icon is currently at Sthe audi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
His deal, though, is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. While Al-Nassr has reportedly put a mega contract on the table, there's nothing official about it yet.
One Brazilian club, Assosiacao Portugugesa de Desportos, has shown interest in signing the legendary Portuguese international in 2026.
The club's president, Alex Bourgeois told CNN:
Reinforcement and rescue the pride of the Portuguese community here in Brazil, yes, that was exactly it (the reason they tried to sign Nani). We are behind and we will try for 2026, for the 2026 Paulistão, to bring in a great Portuguese. He's the greatest Portuguese of all time, he's the greatest personality in the world today.
Bourgeois added:
It would be great, but I can imagine how many people don't offer anything related to Portugal to Cristiano Ronaldo, right? But it's obvious that he's a great Portuguese, and obviously, at some point, we're going to have to try to talk.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been at Al-Nassr since December 31, 2022. After his Manchester United deal was mutually terminated, he joined the club on a free transfer.
Since his move to the club, Ronaldo has scored 83 goals and provided 19 assists in 94 appearances. He has managed 25 goals and four assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season. The 40-year-old remains a force in front of the goal.
