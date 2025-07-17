Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Al-Nassr to Sign Wantaway Premier League Star

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have one goal in mind this upcoming season, and that's winning the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. Fresh off signing a new two-year extension, the Portuguese international wants the club to bring in new players to help achieve the goal.

Al-Nassr have been linked with Real Madrid's Rodrygo, Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, and AC Milan's Christian Pulisic over the past week. They have a position they want to strengthen, a goal confirmed again by the latest rumor.

According to SPORT, Ronaldo is reportedly interested in seeing the Saudi club sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian is reportedly looking to make a move away from the Premier League champions, with Bayern Munich the destination.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The German side are said to have had a $78 million (£58 million) bid rejected, with Liverpool wanting close to $107 million (£80 million). Barcelona are also interested in the 28-year-old, but their financial situation likely means they can't fund a move.

Al-Nassr would have no problem matching the asking price, but it would then depend on whether Diaz wants to take his career to the Saudi Pro League.

IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Under the new head coach Jorge Jesus, the Knights of Najd are looking to reset and bring in talented players to help bring a title to the club, and for Ronaldo. After signing a new two-year deal, he has a window to achieve the goal.

