Cristiano Ronaldo Adds Another Individual Award to His Trophy Collection

The 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season ended at the end of May, but nearly two months on, the Roshn Saudi League Fans' Player of the Season has been announced. Everybody's first guess was likely correct, as Cristiano Ronaldo won the award.

There was considerable pushback from fans, given Al-Nassr's failure to win a trophy last season, despite finishing third in the league. However, the Portuguese captain won 15 Man of the Match awards, while also finishing top scorer in the league with 25 goals in 30 games.

Having been voted Man of the Match 15 times, @Cristiano is the 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League Fans' Player of the Season 🌟🐐#FansChoiceAwards | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/BXfRUc8nY0 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) July 16, 2025

After being unsure about his future, the 40-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with the Knights of Najd and will have a new head coach, as former Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus was appointed on July 14. Ronaldo was said to have a significant influence on his countryman accepting the offer.

In his two seasons with the club, he has recorded 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions for the Saudi club. He now sits on 938 career goals and would love to try to break the 1,000-goal target or get close to it in the next two seasons.

That would take him to the age of 42 by the 2026-27 season, and based on his performances on the pitch this past season, he does not appear to be slowing down. The former Real Madrid man would love to win the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr in those two seasons.

