Premier League Star Open to Real Madrid Move with Atletico Also Interested (Report)

The clear plan for Real Madrid's head coach, Xabi Alonso, is to strengthen the team's defensive areas for the 2025-26 season. The Spaniard has already brought in new right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as a center-back in Dean Huijsen.

Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras could be the next player in. However, it may not be the last defender through the door at Valdebebas. It is said they would love to sign one more center-back, given the limited numbers, especially if Alonso plays a three-at-the-back formation.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

One of the names linked with the club is Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, who has also been linked with rivals Atletico Madrid. According to CaughtOffside, the Argentinian is open to a move, despite being content at the club. Spurs value the player at around $82 million (€70 million).

That may be too much for the club, given their spending has already exceeded the $100 million mark, and another significant sum of €70 million if Carreras signs. They are exploring options that would cost much less, with a marquee signing next season, such as Arsenal's William Saliba.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has also been linked, and with one year left on his contract, they could bring him in for a cut-price deal. Alonso's former teammate at Bayer Leverkusen, Piero Hincapié, has also been rumored as a potential signing. Nothing will be decided until after the Club World Cup, but it seems Los Blancos are not done strengthening their roster.

