Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted the Staff During Club's Preseason Tour

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to have ever worn the famous Real Madrid shirt. He spent nine years at the club, which is not as long as some of his former teammates. However, his goalscoring record and the trophies he helped win put him among the greats.

Ronaldo is now 40, and many current and ex-players have stories about one of the greatest of all time. One of those is a former teammate at Real, goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The 38-year-old spoke about the exceptional qualities the Portuguese international has, which involved a story about his time on pre-season with him in the United States. Casilla spoke on the podcast 'El After de Post United' about the time Ronaldo bought gifts for all the Real Madrid staff.

When we went to the United States for preseason, he bought all the staff—physiotherapists, security guards, etc.—this year's iPhone, this year's Apple Watch. Kiko Casilla

Casilla also confirmed that Ronaldo always wants to help players, especially young acedemy stars coming through.

He's a phenomenon, a superhuman person, who helps even the last kid who comes up through the youth academy. Ask him for anything and he'll give it to you. Kiko Casilla

Ronaldo has just signed a new contract with his current team, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. At 40, he is still going strong, aiming to become the first player to reach 1,000 career goals, currently sitting on 938.

