Lionel Messi Shows ‘Respect and Admiration’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest soccer players of all time. Over the past two decades, the duo has competed at the highest level, winning countless awards.

Between 2009 and 2018, they played in the same league, with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Messi at Barcelona. They were involved in highly competitive matches against one another.

IMAGO / ANP

At the Ballon d'Or ceremonies, the top scorer awards, the pair always seemed to stand head and shoulders above everybody else. Lionel Messi has now reflected on his relationship with the Portuguese superstar. He claims it's one of respect and admiration despite the rivalry. Speaking to DSports, he said:

I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level. Lionel Messi

IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Messi added:

The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect. Lionel Messi

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is 40 while Lionel Messi is approaching 38. They are certainly approaching the end of their respective careers. However, the two superstars remain key players for their respective club and countries. Both of them look set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the United States.

