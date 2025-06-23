Lionel Messi Opponent Sends Cristiano Ronaldo "Siuuu" Warning Ahead of Club World Cup

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry isn't slowing down despite both superstars being at the tail end of their respective careers. The Real Madrid icon is now 40, while ex-Barcelona ace Messi is approaching 38.

Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and Messi is at MLS club Inter Miami. They are no longer direct rivals like they once were, and Messi recently pointed out his respect and admiration for Ronaldo.

Opponents, however, don't let the opportunity slip to pit the two titans against each other. Messi has now been the subject of a Ronaldo warning from one of his opponents.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Messi and Inter Miami will play Brazilian club Palmeiras in their next FIFA Club World Cup game on June 23 and ahead of the game, Palmeiras defender Murilo has claimed that he is team CR7 and even plans on dunking on Messi with Ronaldo's famous "siuuu" celebration if he scores.

Murilo said:

I'm 'Team CR7.' I think he's very complete. I think his attitude is also good, positive. I think what sets him apart is his discipline. I look up to that a lot, his discipline, his whole routine. So, without a doubt, that's what sets him apart, I really like him.

When asked whether he'd perform the siiuu celebration if he scores, Murilo added:

Yes, yes. I will do it.

IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are currently unbeaten in the Club World Cup. After a goalless draw against Egyptian club Al-Ahly on the opening matchday, the Herons defeated Porto 2-1 and will now take on Palmeiras. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are not in the competition.

