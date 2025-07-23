Former Player Aims Offensive Rant at Lamine Yamal Over Cristiano Ronaldo Treatment

Lamine Yamal has just turned 18, with his birthday celebrations causing a stir for all the wrong reasons. On the field, he is one of the best players in the world, despite his age. The Spaniard won the domestic treble last season for Barcelona, edging out rivals Real Madrid to claim all three trophies (La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup).

Despite all the fans he has gained through his exciting nature of play on the field, Yamal still has plenty of haters. That includes a former French national team player, Adil Rami.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Speaking to Instant Foot, the World Cup winner aimed a tirade of abuse at the teenage star, not on his ability on the field, but as a human being.

It's been two months, and as a human being, I can't stand him anymore. That's clear. I don't give a damn, guys. If some people are happy, unhappy, Barca fans, Lamine Yamal fans... I don't give a damn. I'm telling you the truth. Football-wise, I've got nothing to say. He's a cracker and he'll definitely win Ballons d'Or, European Cups and everything else you want. But as a human being, **** your mother. That's clear, Adil Rami

Rami, who had numerous clubs during his career, which included Valencia and Sevilla in La Liga, spoke about when his dislike for Yamal started. It was over the disrespect he believes the 18-year-old showed towards Cristiano Ronaldo.

The way he shook Cristiano Ronaldo's hand also annoyed me. That's how it started. I didn't like the videos he made afterwards where he talked about him. Adil Rami

IMAGO / Mikolaj Barbanell

The incident in question happened in the final of the UEFA Nations League between Portugal and Spain. Ronaldo and the Portuguese won the trophy, beating the Spaniards on penalties. After a promising start to his career, wowing fans with his style of play, he is starting to catch the eye for things that are not loved.

