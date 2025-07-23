Kylian Mbappe's New Squad Number Confirmed for 2025-26 Season

The departure of Luka Modric was an emotional one for Real Madrid fans. After spending 12 years at the club, he moved to AC Milan with his contract expiring after the Club World Cup.

It resulted in the No. 10 jersey being freed up for any potential suitors, which included Kylian Mbappé and Arda Guler. However, it is reportedly the Frenchman who will have a new squad number next season, having worn the No. 9 during his first season in a Los Blancos shirt.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to L’Équipe and other media outlets, Mbappé will have his favoured number once again, having worn it for the last several seasons for his national team, France.

He never got to wear the No. 10 during his seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, predominantly wearing the No. 7. he did receive that number in his final season at Monaco before his big-money move to PSG.

The Frenchman is coming off an incredible first season on an individual level. The 26-year-old scooped the European Golden Boot, with 31 goals in La Liga during the 2024-25 season. He became only the third Real Madrid player to win the award, following Hugo Sánchez in 1989-90 and Cristiano Ronaldo, who did it three times (2010-11, 2013-14, and 2014-15).

IMAGO / Buzzi

Heading into the new season under Xabi Alonso, Mbappé will be hoping to add more silverware to his and the club's name. He managed just the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in the previous season.

Could the change of squad number bring some more luck to Mbappé, perhaps next year's Ballon d'Or? Something that has escaped him so far.

