Former Portuguese International Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's Interesting Sleep Tactic

There is no denying Cristiano Ronaldo is in the top two players ever to play the game. The former Real Madrid man, alongside rival Lionel Messi, reached heights that few will ever achieve in soccer. Despite being 40, Ronaldo is still performing at a high level.

It's no secret that the European and National League Champion has plenty of things in place off the field that help him still perform on the field at 40. Ronaldo has personal trainers and nutritionists who help him choose the best workouts and foods.

A former teammate with the Portuguese national team has also revealed that Ronaldo has rules when it comes to his phone, which help him sleep well.

Cedric Soares Reveals Rules Cristiano Ronaldo has Regarding Sleep

Cedric Soares, who won the UEFA European Championship in 2016 alogside Crsitiano Ronaldo, now plays his soccer in Brazil for São Paulo. He spoke to ESPN Brasil [via Dioguinho] and revealed the rules the Al-Nassr striker has regarding sleep.

In the national team, he used to say: ‘No phones, let’s go to the room and talk a little.’ He shares his experiences and daily life, tells stories. He’s a great professional and the results are obvious. Cedric Soares

Cedric continued, with Ronaldo having more rules when it came to his phone and his sleep.

He stops using his phone at certain times. He says it affects his sleep, so he leaves it outside the bedroom.



There was a time when he told me, ‘Cedric, you can’t use 5G because it can affect your sleep.’ That was when 5G came along. I don’t know if he still does it, but he blocked the signal to sleep x hours. Cedric Soares

Ronaldo recently signed a new two-year contract at Al Nassr, with three clear goals in sight. One is to reach 1,000 career goals, with 938 achieved, and also win the Saudi Pro League. The third goal is the biggest: qualification for the 2026 World Cup and to win the tournament. He would have won all three international tournaments available to win if he can succeed. Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup begins in September for Portugal.

