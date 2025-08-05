Javier Tebas Posts Long Statement Regarding Accusations of Rule Bending From RMTV

La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken to his X account once again, this time to fire back at more accusations from Real Madrid TV. However, his main target was jurist Miguel García Caba, whose recent comments were quoted by RMTV and written up by Spanish outlet Marca.

The former member of La Liga criticized Tebas and the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) over the decision to reject the cancellation of Real Madrid's opening game against Osasuna on August 18. García Caba said, "When it's convenient, rules are interpreted, adapted, bent. Not this time," suggesting Los Blancos are not getting the same treatment as others.

Javier Tebas Lays Into Miguel García Caba's Regarding Comments

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The president of La Liga is a regular user of X and regularly posts long statements responding to criticisms and sharing his opinions with everyone. Tebas did not hold back over the comments from Miguel García Caba, a former RFEF jurist.

Miguel, your “article” —if it can even be called that— has about as much legal substance as I have enthusiasm for curling. There’s only one sentence worth analysing:

“He hides behind the regulations. Always the regulations. But we all know that when it suits, they’re interpreted, adapted, bent. Not this time.”



Are you telling us that when you were the supposed “great jurist” of the RFEF, regulations were bent to suit? Is that what you stood for in your role? Or are you implying that the Competition Judge should act unlawfully, interpreting the regulations to the liking of the “Supreme Being”? BENDING THEM. Though the “superior being” knows a thing or two about bending and trafficking… just ask Montoro, Soraya, and a deceased person whose name I won’t mention out of respect. (There’s more to this story, but the reader shouldn’t forget that, by chance, I’m in the “office” papers of Montoro, we’re nearing the end without BENDING, those who BENT were others, to be continued...) Javier Tebas

Tebas continued his lengthy social media post, suggesting that García Caba had the wrong enemy, with Real Madrid the real adversary.

And let’s not forget the context: after your stints at various institutions, you’re now back in Real Madrid’s orbit as a director or lecturer for the club’s own Master’s in Sports Law.

You talk about animosity towards Real Madrid. But you’ve got the wrong adversary:

· The ones who’ve filed criminal complaints against me? Real Madrid.

· The ones who’ve tried to have me banned four times before the CSD? Real Madrid’s leadership, by the way, attempting to BEND the rules.

· The ones who’ve lodged over 100 complaints against LaLiga? Real Madrid’s leadership. Javier Tebas

The La Liga president was not finished. He moved on to the white club, saying they are the ones trying to bend the rules, with an agreement in place regarding how long teams' scheduled breaks should be.

By the way, it’s also surprising how Real Madrid, despite the collective agreement setting a 21-day holiday period (ending on 30 July), gave their players an extra 4 days, starting pre-season 4 days later. Why? Did the Supreme Being already know the regulations would be BENT?

And no, Miguel, this isn’t about interpreting “your” integrity. If it were, you’d be concerned that:

· Chelsea, finalists in the Club World Cup, finished later than Real Madrid… but start two days earlier in the Premier League.

· In France, PSG and other finalist clubs also start without anyone considering BENDING the regulations. Javier Tebas

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite further appeals, Real Madrid look set to face Osasuna on August 18 in the opening game of the La Liga season. The stance from the league and the RFEF continues to be firm.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Garcia, Rodri, Rodrygo & More - August 5, 2025

Will Real Madrid Sign Any More Players in the Summer Transfer Window? (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Vinicius, Saliba, Mac Allister & More - August 4, 2025

Real Madrid Will Not Accept Lowball Offer for Senior Squad Player (Report)