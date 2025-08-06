Real Madrid's Arda Guler Goes Through Summer Transformation Ready for New Season

It seems a long time since Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler signed from Fenerbahce. It was in the summer transfer window of 2023 that the young Turk made the move to the Spanish capital at just 18, signing a six-year contract at the club.

He was seen as the next great superstar, but endured a tough start to his life in Spain, struggling to see the field regularly. Under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti, he was used from the right as a forward and struggled to influence games. During the final several games of the 2024-25 season, he showed some consistency, but with the departure of Ancelotti, his future was uncertain.

It came Xabi Alonso, and with him switching to a more central role as a creative midfielder, he has thrived. Alonso is excited about the future for Guler, but the 2025-26 season is an important one for the 20-year-old.

Arda Guler Transforms Body with Personal Fitness Trainer

IMAGO / Sportimage

It appears Arda Guler knows this could be a big season for him at the club, and has put in extra work over the summer. According to AS Diario, Guler has employed a personal trainer, physiotherapist, and chef to help him prepare his body for the new season and beyond.

It is said that the midfielder has put on an extra 8kg of muscle mass ahead of the season. As he moves to the central midfield position, the additional muscle will help him hold the ball against more physical opponents, so he will not be pushed around.

The report claims that his entourage have said that Guler has never doubted his choice to sign for Real Madrid. He also knows that the upcoming season could be an important one, as he shows that in year three he is ready to be an essential part of the squad.

After starting on the bench in the first Club World Cup game, Guler began all five of the others in central midfield of a 3-5-2 formation. With the injury to Jude Bellingham, who will not return until October, he will be more crucial than ever for Alonso.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Asencio, Vitinha, Garcia, Mendy & More - August 6, 2025

New Contract 'All But Complete' for Real Madrid Forward (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Garcia, Rodri, Rodrygo & More - August 5, 2025

Will Real Madrid Sign Any More Players in the Summer Transfer Window? (Report)