Real Madrid Transfer News: Haaland, Romero, Rodrygo, Carreras & More - January 22, 2025
Real Madrid was linked with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but he revealed that it would always be a new deal with the Premier League Champions.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo does not look to be part of the future at the club but has rejected the chance to move to the Turkish Super Lig. The 28-year-old has just 6 months left on his contract and is open to offers in January, but only if the move is right for him. - Relevo
Real Madrid could reopen their interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. The Argentinian is reportedly unhappy at the club and looking to leave. - The Daily Mail (H/T TBR Football)
Paris Saint-Germain is monitoring Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, but a move would cost over $100 million. The French club could move in the summer if Rodrygo becomes unhappy with his situation with Los Blancos. - RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins
Erling Haaland said it was easy to turn down a chance to sign for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Norwegian signed a 10-year contract extension with Manchester City, the same club his father captained in the 1990s. - Manchester Evening News
Real Madrid are said to be interested in Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras. The 21-year-old Spaniard has impressed for The Eagles after signing from Manchester United. - Fichajes
