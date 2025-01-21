Real Madrid CF ON SI

Vinicius Jr Brutally Mocks Jude Bellingham With Real Madrid Training Photo

Vinicius Jr has brutally mocked Jude Bellingham with a photo from Real Madrid's training.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vinicius Jr has brutally mocked Jude Bellingham with a photo from Real Madrid's training. Los Blancos are set to return to action on January 22 against RB Salzburg.

The game is an important one for Carlo Ancelotti's side as their form in the UEFA Champions League has been far from good. They have won only three of their six matches, amassing nine points in the process.

Vinicius and Bellingham are two of Los Merengues' most important players and are expected to play key roles against Salzburg.

Vinicius, however, light-heartedly mocked Bellingham on social media. The Brazilian winger is known for his tantalizing runs that often leave defenders left for dead and uploaded a photo on Instagram where Jude Bellingham could be seen on the floor. Vinicius wrote on the photo:

Sorry @judebellingham.

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr has been in great form for Real Madrid this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists in 25 appearances across competitions. Jude Bellingham, on the other hand, has also come up with impressive numbers.

The England international has managed nine goals and seven assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

Both stars need to shine for Los Blancos as Carlo Ancelotti's team look to keep their hopes of defending the Champions League title alive. The Italian manager said ahead of the game (via Real Madrid):

It's an important game because the first phase of the Champions League is coming to an end. We have to get as many points as possible and see where we are in the table. Tomorrow's game is a crucial one in this respect. We'll try to play well, as we did in the last one.

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti in Real Madrid's press conference
IMAGO / SOPA Images

APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

