La Liga 2025-26 Fixture Reveal: Real Madrid Full Fixture List Including El Clasico and All Key Dates

Can Real Madrid reclaim the La Liga title from rivals Barcelona in 2025-26?
Real Madrid have learnt the schedule for the 2025-26 La Liga season, the first campaign under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The previous season was a disaster under Carlo Ancelotti, which saw them lose their league crown to rivals Barcelona.

They will open up the season at the Santiago Bernabeu against Osasuna, a team they beat 4-0 at home last season. In the first month, they will also face newcomers Real Oviedo (A) and Mallorca at home.

The first big rival game is scheduled for the end of September, when Los Blancos travel to the Metropolitano Stadium to face Atlético Madrid. The reverse fixture will take place on March 22, and they will also meet in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on January 7, 2026.

The first El Clasico take place at the Bernabeu on October 26, with Real Madrid looking for revenge after losing all four fixtures across three competitions in the 2024-25 season.

The reverse fixture comes in a tough final month of the season, hopefully at the Nou Camp, with renovations hopefully finished by May 10. In the same month, they face Espanyol and Sevilla away, and Real Oviedo at home. The final game also takes place in May at the Bernabeu against Athletic Bilbao, making it a tough month to lose the season.

Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

August

Date

Fixture

17 August

Real Madrid v Osasuna

24 August

Real Oviedo v Real Madrid

31 August

Real Madrid v Mallorca

September

Date

Fixture

14 September

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

21 September

Real Madrid v Espanyol

24 September

Levante v Real Madrid

28 September

Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

October

Date

Fixture

5 October

Real Madrid v Villarreal

19 October

Getafe v Real Madrid

26 October

Real Madrid v Barcelona

November

Date

Fixture

2 November

Real Madrid v Valencia

9 November

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid

23 November

Elche v Real Madrid

30 November

Girona v Real Madrid

December

Date

Fixture

7 December

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

14 December

Alaves v Real Madrid

21 December

Sevilla v Real Madrid

January

Date

Fixture

4 January

Real Madrid v Betis

11 January

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

18 January

Real Madrid v Levante

25 January

Villarreal v Real Madrid

February

Date

Fixture

1 February

Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

8 February

Valencia v Real Madrid

15 February

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

22 February

Osasuna v Real Madrid

March

Date

Fixture

1 March

Real Madrid v Getafe

8 March

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

15 March

Real Madrid v Elche

22 March

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

April

Date

Fixture

5 April

Mallorca v Real Madrid

12 April

Real Madrid v Girona

19 April

Real Betis v Real Madrid

22 April

Real Madrid v Alaves

May

Date

Fixture

3 May

Espanyol v Real Madrid

10 May

Barcelona v Real Madrid

13 May

Real Madrid v Real Oviedo

17 May

Sevilla v Real Madrid

24 May

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

