La Liga 2025-26 Fixture Reveal: Real Madrid Full Fixture List Including El Clasico and All Key Dates

Real Madrid have learnt the schedule for the 2025-26 La Liga season, the first campaign under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The previous season was a disaster under Carlo Ancelotti, which saw them lose their league crown to rivals Barcelona.

They will open up the season at the Santiago Bernabeu against Osasuna, a team they beat 4-0 at home last season. In the first month, they will also face newcomers Real Oviedo (A) and Mallorca at home.

The first big rival game is scheduled for the end of September, when Los Blancos travel to the Metropolitano Stadium to face Atlético Madrid. The reverse fixture will take place on March 22, and they will also meet in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on January 7, 2026.

The first El Clasico take place at the Bernabeu on October 26, with Real Madrid looking for revenge after losing all four fixtures across three competitions in the 2024-25 season.

The reverse fixture comes in a tough final month of the season, hopefully at the Nou Camp, with renovations hopefully finished by May 10. In the same month, they face Espanyol and Sevilla away, and Real Oviedo at home. The final game also takes place in May at the Bernabeu against Athletic Bilbao, making it a tough month to lose the season.

Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

August

Date Fixture 17 August Real Madrid v Osasuna 24 August Real Oviedo v Real Madrid 31 August Real Madrid v Mallorca

September

Date Fixture 14 September Real Sociedad v Real Madrid 21 September Real Madrid v Espanyol 24 September Levante v Real Madrid 28 September Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

October

Date Fixture 5 October Real Madrid v Villarreal 19 October Getafe v Real Madrid 26 October Real Madrid v Barcelona

November

Date Fixture 2 November Real Madrid v Valencia 9 November Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid 23 November Elche v Real Madrid 30 November Girona v Real Madrid

December

Date Fixture 7 December Real Madrid v Celta Vigo 14 December Alaves v Real Madrid 21 December Sevilla v Real Madrid

January

Date Fixture 4 January Real Madrid v Betis 11 January Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid 18 January Real Madrid v Levante 25 January Villarreal v Real Madrid

February

Date Fixture 1 February Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano 8 February Valencia v Real Madrid 15 February Real Madrid v Real Sociedad 22 February Osasuna v Real Madrid

March

Date Fixture 1 March Real Madrid v Getafe 8 March Celta Vigo v Real Madrid 15 March Real Madrid v Elche 22 March Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

April

Date Fixture 5 April Mallorca v Real Madrid 12 April Real Madrid v Girona 19 April Real Betis v Real Madrid 22 April Real Madrid v Alaves

May

Date Fixture 3 May Espanyol v Real Madrid 10 May Barcelona v Real Madrid 13 May Real Madrid v Real Oviedo 17 May Sevilla v Real Madrid 24 May Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

