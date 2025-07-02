La Liga 2025-26 Fixture Reveal: Real Madrid Full Fixture List Including El Clasico and All Key Dates

Real Madrid have learnt the schedule for the 2025-26 La Liga season, the first campaign under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The previous season was a disaster under Carlo Ancelotti, which saw them lose their league crown to rivals Barcelona.
They will open up the season at the Santiago Bernabeu against Osasuna, a team they beat 4-0 at home last season. In the first month, they will also face newcomers Real Oviedo (A) and Mallorca at home.
The first big rival game is scheduled for the end of September, when Los Blancos travel to the Metropolitano Stadium to face Atlético Madrid. The reverse fixture will take place on March 22, and they will also meet in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on January 7, 2026.
The first El Clasico take place at the Bernabeu on October 26, with Real Madrid looking for revenge after losing all four fixtures across three competitions in the 2024-25 season.
The reverse fixture comes in a tough final month of the season, hopefully at the Nou Camp, with renovations hopefully finished by May 10. In the same month, they face Espanyol and Sevilla away, and Real Oviedo at home. The final game also takes place in May at the Bernabeu against Athletic Bilbao, making it a tough month to lose the season.
Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.
August
Date
Fixture
17 August
Real Madrid v Osasuna
24 August
Real Oviedo v Real Madrid
31 August
Real Madrid v Mallorca
September
Date
Fixture
14 September
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
21 September
Real Madrid v Espanyol
24 September
Levante v Real Madrid
28 September
Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid
October
Date
Fixture
5 October
Real Madrid v Villarreal
19 October
Getafe v Real Madrid
26 October
Real Madrid v Barcelona
November
Date
Fixture
2 November
Real Madrid v Valencia
9 November
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid
23 November
Elche v Real Madrid
30 November
Girona v Real Madrid
December
Date
Fixture
7 December
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
14 December
Alaves v Real Madrid
21 December
Sevilla v Real Madrid
January
Date
Fixture
4 January
Real Madrid v Betis
11 January
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
18 January
Real Madrid v Levante
25 January
Villarreal v Real Madrid
February
Date
Fixture
1 February
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
8 February
Valencia v Real Madrid
15 February
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
22 February
Osasuna v Real Madrid
March
Date
Fixture
1 March
Real Madrid v Getafe
8 March
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
15 March
Real Madrid v Elche
22 March
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
April
Date
Fixture
5 April
Mallorca v Real Madrid
12 April
Real Madrid v Girona
19 April
Real Betis v Real Madrid
22 April
Real Madrid v Alaves
May
Date
Fixture
3 May
Espanyol v Real Madrid
10 May
Barcelona v Real Madrid
13 May
Real Madrid v Real Oviedo
17 May
Sevilla v Real Madrid
24 May
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
