Former Real Madrid Manager Leo Beenhakker Passes Away At Age 82
Former Real Madrid manager Leo Beenhakker has passed away at the age of 82. The Dutchman served two spells as the Los Blancos boss. His first spell was between 1986 and 1989 and he also handled the club for a short second stint in 1992.
In his first spell, Beenhakker took charge of Los Merengues for 169 matches, winning 108, drawing 40, and losing 21 of those matches. He was in charge of 28 matches in his second spell.
Overall, Beenhakker won six trophies with Real Madrid. Three La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey trophy. Apart from the Spanish giants, he managed teams like Feyenoord, Ajax, Club America, Real Zaragoza, The Netherlands' national team, and more during his legendary managerial career.
Real Madrid released a statement on the matter which read:
Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors, are deeply saddened by the death of Leo Beenhakker, the legendary Real Madrid coach who led the Whites between 1986 and 1989, and in 1992. Real Madrid would like to express their condolences and affection to his family, clubs, and loved ones. During the four seasons that he managed Real Madrid, Leo Beenhakker won 3 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 2 Spanish Super Cups.
It continued:
Leo Beenhakker had a long career managing numerous clubs in Europe and Mexico, along with several national teams. With Ajax Amsterdam, he won 2 Dutch leagues, and with Feyenoord, 2 Dutch Leagues and 2 Dutch Super Cups. He managed the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Poland as a national coach. Leo Beenhakker has passed away at the age of 82. Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Madridistas. May he rest in peace.
