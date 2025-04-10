Real Madrid Continues To Back Midfielder Despite Drop In Form And Transfer Links
Real Madrid are at their lowest point of the 2024/25 season so far, having suffered damaging defeats in both the La Liga title race and the Champions League.
Losing 2-1 against Valencia in domestic action meant an opportunity to close the gap to Barcelona was missed, and then a devastating 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal in the Champions League means that trophies suddenly look very far away.
One player who has come under fire for his recent form is Eduardo Camavinga, but Real Madrid Confidencial reports that the club is sticking with him.
MORE: How Real Madrid's Move For PSG Defender Is Linked To Barcelona's Balde (Report)
The French midfielder has experienced a serious dip in form in recent weeks, and then a red card for dissent against Arsenal has led to further criticism.
Real Madrid's view of Camavinga is important because he has been heavily linked with a summer departure from the Bernabeu.
The report claims that an intermediary from a Premier League club approached Real Madrid with an offer of around $55m (€50m) recently, but Los Blancos was quick to say that the 22-year-old is not for sale.
Both Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti remain confident that Camavinga has what it takes to succeed at Real Madrid in the long term.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice Injury Updates After Arsenal vs Real Madrid Game
Kylian Mbappe Addresses Real Madrid Fans After Heavy Arsenal Defeat
A Lack Of Trophies Could End Ancelotti's Time At Real Madrid This Season (Report)
Opta Reveals Real Madrid's Chance Of Champions League Progress To The Semi-Final