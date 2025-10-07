Former Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Sends Warning to Barcelona Over Style of Play

Real Madrid took a two-point lead over rivals Barcelona in La Liga this weekend, but there is still a long way to go before the 2025/26 champion is crowned.

Barca won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup last season. However, they fell short in the Champions League, losing in the semi-final to Italian side Inter Milan in extra time.

Former Los Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken about the Catalans' style of play under his fellow countryman Hansi Flick. The former player issued a warning to them regarding the possibility of elimination in Europe under Flick.

'Any Team Can Eliminate Barcelona' - Toni Kroos

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to statements reported by 'El Chiringuito' (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Kroos has concerns about Barcelona going all the way in the competition. He pointed to Inter Milan last season in the semi-final, and despite being the more attacking team, they lost out in a high-scoring game.

"Barcelona has one of the most attractive styles of play in Europe... the most attractive in Europe. But they take so many risks that, on a bad day from Pedri, Lamine Yamal, or Raphinha, any team can hurt them and eliminate them from the Champions League." Toni Kroos

Kroos continued:

"It already happened to them last year with Inter Milan (in the Champions League semi-finals) and this year, whether in the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals or the final, at some point they will come up against an opponent like that." Toni Kroos

IMAGO / WENN

The Germans do not see it as a problem in La Liga, just in the Champions League against Europe's elite. However, Barcelona have already dropped points in two league games this season in their first eight, drawing one and losing recently to Sevilla 4-1.

"This will happen to Barcelona in the Champions League," although "in La Liga I don't think so, because they are very dominant." Toni Kroos

The first El Clasico is on the horizon, set to be played at the end of October. Real Madrid lost all four meetings during the 2024-25 season, two in finals. Xabi Alonso's side looks stronger than the previous season, but on their day, Barca are a force.

The big question for the La Liga champions is whether their top players, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, will be available, as both are currently sidelined with injuries. If they can't get fit in time, Real Madrid will be the favorites for the game.

