Former Real Madrid Teammate Key to Cristiano Ronaldo Playing at the Club World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract ends in June, with plenty of rumors suggesting he may not renew. Everything points to the 40-year-old wanting to play at the Club World Cup this summer, with several teams linked with a move.
The latest is a North American team with a former Real Madrid player in the squad. Mexican side Monterrey recently signed Sergio Ramos, and he is reportedly the man to convince him to make the move.
According to W Deportes, he is in conversation with his former Los Blancos teammate, trying to get him to join him at Rayados. They also believe the deal is close, with an announcement expected after the Saudi Pro League ends on May 26.
The only problem aside from convincing Ronaldo is agreeing with his current team, Al-Nassr, to end his contract early. The Portuguese international's current deal ends on June 30, with the Blue and Whites' first game on June 18. Monterrey were drawn in group E alongside Inter Milan, River Plate, and Urawa Reds.
Ronaldo is said to have other options, including teams in Brazil and his current team's rivals in Al-Hilal. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed some talks with clubs on a stream with YouTube personality IShowSpeed.
The tournament is just a few weeks away, so expect things to escalate after his final game of the season as Al-Nassr plays Al-Fateh on May 26.
