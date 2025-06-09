Georgina Rodriguez Poses with Partner Cristiano Ronaldo and His Latest Trophy
Cristiano Ronaldo secured more silverware alongside his Portugal teammates on June 8, winning the UEFA Nations League against Spain. Ronaldo scored the equalizer in the 61st minute to send the game into extra time.
The 40-year-old was later substituted, but his team won 5-3 on penalties to claim the trophy. It's another piece of silverware to add to the collection, one he has not won before.
Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, took to her Instagram to post a flood of photos from the big night. One of those was her posing alongside the Nations League trophy with Ronaldo, posting the caption "Champions!!!! Congratulations, team."
Rodriguez is a constant supporter of the former Real Madrid man, always in attendance at his games with their children when her schedule allows. Pictures show their children at the game, as well as an image of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Other pictures show the Argentine-Spanish model boarding the family's private jet to fly to the game at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
The FIFA World Cup is a year away, and Ronaldo has said he would like to play for his country in one last tournament. The recent trophy win will surely give him the appetite to do that, all being well.
