Luka Modric Heaps Praise On Midfielder Linked with Real Madrid

Luka Modric will play his final games for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Luka Modric is set to leave Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup, ending his 13 years with the club. He will be the second key midfielder to leave in the last 12 months, with Toni Kroos retiring before the 2024-25 season.

It now appears that new head coach Xabi Alonso has informed the hierarchy that the team needs a new midfielder this summer. Several names have been mentioned, with the most noise surrounding Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.

Another player with reported links is PSG sensation Vitinha. The UEFA Champions League winner has had an incredible year with the French club, and Modric is fully aware of his talent. Speaking to Nova TV, the 39-year-old was full of praise for Vitinha.

He showed his quality. In my opinion, Vitinha is one of the best, if not the best midfielder. He's great on the ball, he has a phenomenal vision of the game, I really like him as a player.

The recent UEFA Nations League winner with his Portugal team has been compared to Modric. However, the Croatian stepped back from any comparisons, letting others decide.

I can say how I see him, and let others judge whether there are similarities or not. I really like him as a player, I think he had a phenomenal season and he is a player who helps the team play better. He is an organizer that the team desperately needs, which he showed at PSG, where they won the Champions League, as well as in Portugal. The other day when he came on at half-time, he made a big difference again.

