Georgina Rodríguez Posts Sneak Peek Into Exotic Yacht Holiday With Partner Cristiano Ronaldo

It's the off-season for Cristiano Ronaldo, and with no international tournament for Portugal, he has had time to take some well-earned relaxation time. The Portuguese international usually spends time with his family, taking breaks in various parts of the world.

The 40-year-old has been spotted alongside his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, near the Spanish island of Mallorca, a favored destination of Ronaldo and his family.

The Argentine-Spanish social media personality and model has posted a few images to her Instagram story showing them enjoying the sun and sea during their break. Rodriguez has now posted a sneak peek into the yacht they have been spending time on.

Posting to her social media account, a short video clip showed Rodriguez and Ronaldo relaxing in a small pool on the back of the boat, enjoying the sun and views.

Ronaldo has faced heavy criticism in his home nation for not attending the funeral of his Portuguese teammate Diogo Jota, instead choosing to take a holiday. However, his sister, Katia Aveiro, defended his decision in a series of Instagram posts.

The former Real Madrid star has recently signed a two-year contract extension with his current club, Al-Nassr, amid rumors that he might leave. The new season starts at the end of August, where the 4-year-old will look to add silverware and reach that 1,000 career goal mark.

