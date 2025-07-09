Ticket Prices for New Cristiano Ronaldo Museum in Hong Kong Come to Light

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful soccer players ever to lace up a pair of boots. His achievements are often showcased around the globe, and there's also a dedicated museum in the Portuguese superstar's birthplace, Funchal, on the island of Madeira.

Another new CR7 museum has now been opened in Hong Kong, leaving fans excited. They have gathered in masses to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's list of winnings in Hong Kong. Ticket prices to visit the place have also been made public.

A single ticket on Klook is listed at $24.45, while a double ticket costs $23.69 per person. A duo concession ticket for two children or two seniors will cost $19.89 per person. A ticket for two adults and a child or senior will cost $22.19 per person. One adult and one concession (child or senior) ticket will cost approximately $43.59 in total.

A museum dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo has opened in Hong Kong, displaying match-worn shirts, trophies and a recreation of his childhood bedroom.



The Portugal star already has exhibits in his hometown of Madeira and Riyadh 🌟 pic.twitter.com/v7nVoAsJEG — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2025

The VIP Platinum ticket will cost around $320, with buyers receiving type-B limited edition merchandise, a top, cap, signed photo card, an assisted tour guide, a 10% discount on CR7 LIFE merchandise on event day, and also skipping the queue.

Froes worked closely with Ronaldo's team as the CEO of Dentsu Creative to help launch the Soccer star's YouTube channel, UR Cristiano.

