New Real Madrid Signing Dean Huijsen Reveals What Was Said Between Him and Xabi Alonso

Dean Huijsen could play his first game as a Real Madrid player at the Club World Cup.

Dean Huijsen was announced as a Real Madrid player before the unveiling of new head coach Xabi Alonso. However, reports from various media outlets have stated that the former Bayer Leverkusen coach had given the go-ahead for the transfer to be completed.

The young Bournemouth center-back had one season in the Premier League, but it was a very good one. It forced Los Blancos to move quickly, with several top English teams showing interest in the 20-year-old.

Huijsen has spoken to Mundo Deportivo, his first interview as a Real Madrid player. One thing he discussed was what was said between him and Alosno after he signed.

We've talked a little about what he had in mind and the project. We want to win again, and we're sure we will. I'm a center-back with a good foot, and he wants me to help the team get the ball out.

The Spanish international declined to go into too much detail, saying, "That's personal; we'll see on the pitch." Huijsen had expected to stay with Bournemouth for another season before making a move to a top club. However, things changed quickly after his impressive first season.

My plan was to stay at Bournemouth for two years , grow there, and then figure out what to do next. But everything has gone very quickly, faster than expected.

The Dutch-born defender has joined up with the Spain national team for the UEFA Nations League semi-final against France. He will then head to the United States with his new club team for the FIFA Club World Cup.

