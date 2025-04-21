Rival Manager Reveals Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Face Of The Saudi Pro League
Whatever Cristiano Ronaldo touches turns to gold. The Real Madrid legend continues to perform strongly for Al-Nassr and Portugal, despite recently turning 40. He moved to the Saudi Pro League club in December 2022, and the league instantly became more famous.
Since Ronaldo, players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and more have moved to the SPL. Ronaldo, however, remains the flag bearer of the championship, believes Al-Okhdood manager Paulo Sergio.
He waxed lyrical about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and believes there are many current players in the SPL who could easily play in top European leagues. Speaking to Lusa, he said:
Cristiano is a flag bearer for the championship. He drives all the marketing around this league, gives it a lot of visibility and continues to score amazing goals and brighten up every game he takes part in.- Paulo Sergio
He added:
At the time, it was already a championship with a lot of good players. Now, with permission to play with eight foreigners and with a very strong investment in football, it is a well thought out and structured project. Top-notch players are coming here, who would certainly be playing in the best championships in Europe.- Paulo Sergio
On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a force to be reckoned with. While he has lost a yard or two with age, Ronaldo continues to be a menace in front of the goal. The Portugal captain has racked up 32 goals and four assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season.
